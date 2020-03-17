 Top

Nur-Sultan and Almaty closed for quarantine

​Nur-Sultan and Almaty closed for quarantine

© Kazakh TV

Starting March 19, Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan and its largest city Almaty will impose additional restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Report informs, citing Sputnik Kazakhstan, that the Commission for Emergency Situations under the President has adopted a decision in this regard.

Limitations imposed by the quarantine include restricting the public transport at night, the closure of all commercial establishments, except food and medicines.

Kazakhstan has confirmed 32 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!