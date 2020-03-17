​Nur-Sultan and Almaty closed for quarantine

© Kazakh TV https://report.az/storage/news/5ab272c527979a00244f26b0be218f9f/079e57e3-0960-47eb-ab29-06312e0761fe_292.jpg

Starting March 19, Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan and its largest city Almaty will impose additional restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Report informs, citing Sputnik Kazakhstan, that the Commission for Emergency Situations under the President has adopted a decision in this regard.

Limitations imposed by the quarantine include restricting the public transport at night, the closure of all commercial establishments, except food and medicines.

Kazakhstan has confirmed 32 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.