Number of violations registered in Armenia increased by 11 percent compared to last year

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of violations in Armenia in January-September increased by 11 percent compared to the last two years and reached 14 thousand 200 incidents.

Report informs, news.am writes referring to the official sources in Armenia.

According to the information, most violations were recorded in the field of property. Violations in this field increased by 27 percent during the reporting period. Thus, in January-September, 40 percent of the total number of offenses or 5 thousand 600 cases recorded in this area.

In turn, serious violations including looting public and private property were also recorded.