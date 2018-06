Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of terrorist attacks committed the day before in Tehran, rose to 17, Report informs citing ISNA.

Earlier, 13 dead and 52 injured were reported.

On June 7, an armed attack was committed on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini. A group of four men in women's clothing opened fire in the building of the Iranian parliament, later one of the attackers committed suicide attack.