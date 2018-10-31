Number of victims in explosion near FSS building in Russia increases - UPDATED

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ One was killed and three were injured in an explosion near the building of the Russian Federal Security Service in the Arkhangelsk region, governor Igor Orlov told journalists, Report informs citing Interfax.

"The unidentified explosive device detonated. Three people were hospitalized. The identity of the victim is investigated. The incident occurred inside the building, " said Orlov.

He stressed that it was too early to assess the situation.

"Security measures have been taken in crowded places. At present, the type of explosive device is defined", the Governor added.

The victim died while providing assistance. It is known that the victim was not an employee of the department.

The cause of the explosion is investigated.