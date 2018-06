Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of population of Turkey rose to 77 million 695 thousand 904. Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the number of men is 38,984,302 (50,2%) while women 38,711,602 (49,8%) according to the statement of the country's Statistic Center.

The number of the country's population in 2014 was 76 million 667 thousand.