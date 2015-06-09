Number of dead and injured as a result of conflict in Ukraine announced

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ 6454 people died and 16 146 were injured from the beginning of the conflict in eastern Ukraine to June 3.

Report informs referring to Tass, the UN humanitarian affairs coordinator, Jens Larke said during a briefing in Geneva.

"More than 5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in eastern Ukraine," he stressed.

On May 20 this year, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stated that 1 800 Ukrainian soldiers and 7 thousand civilians were killed as a result of military operations.