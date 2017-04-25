Number of terrorist attacks grows in Russia

© Ria.ru

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ The number of crimes registered under the Article of terrorist act in Russia has reached 25 in 2016.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, says report of the Prosecutor General of Russia Yury Chaika on law and order in the country.

“The number of registered crimes under Article 205 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code increased from 8 to 25. At the same time, 72% of such acts were stopped by law enforcement agencies during stages of threats, preparations and attempts”, report reads.