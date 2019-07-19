The number of supporters of dialogue with Russia has dropped sharply in Georgia.

Local bureau of Report informs that it was revealed during the public opinion poll conducted by the International Bureau of Investigation in Georgia.

Only 46% of the respondents fully supported the dialogue with Russia. This figure is the lowestr in recent years. Thus, in October 2010, the number of supporters of a dialogue with Russia was 84%, while in 2011-2017 this indicator fluctuated between 53-83%. This figure was 47% in April last year.

29% of respondents partly supported negotiations with neighboring Russia, 7% did not support partially , while 12% strongly opposed it, and 5% did not respond to the question.

The survey was conducted between May 20 till June 11, 2012 among over 1,500 citizens across Georgia.