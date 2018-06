Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ 6 candidates and 11 political parties will participate in the plenipotentiary presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on June 24, Turkey.

Report informs citing the NTV (Turkey), 59 million 391 thousand 328 voters will participate in the elections.

Voting in the country will begin at 08:00 local time and end at 17:00.