Number of people infected with measles in Georgia exceeded one thousand

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The number of cases of measles infection has exceeded one thousand. Report informs citing the Georgian media, Department head at the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health Khatuna Zakhashvili said.

According to her, daily from 5 to 10 cases of measles are recorded. Two patients who were not vaccinated died

"Most cases of measles are recorded among children and citizens older than 40 years. These are two non-immune categories of citizens who easily spread the infection. At the age of 12 months, the first vaccination is carried out, doing it under the age of one year is not recommended, "Zakhashvili said.