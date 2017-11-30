Number of migrants reduce over 30% after Brexit referendum in UK

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The level of immigration fell in the UK by almost a third and amounted to 230,000 people from June 2016 to June 2017.

Reort informs citing the RIA Novosti,says statistical report of the British Home Office.

During this period about 572,000 people came to Great Britain, and 342,000 people left the country. According to report, the number of people who come from the EU countries has seriously decreased compared to the previous reporting period.

The UK must leave the EU on March 29, 2019 - exactly two years after the Brexit triggered, for which the British voted in a referendum in June 2016. Currently, Britain and the EU are negotiating over exit conditions.