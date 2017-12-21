Number of Iran quake victims reaches 2, injured 117 - UPDATED

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Number of Iran quake victims reaches 2 people, mainshock injured 117.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, rescue official Mujtaba Khalidi said.

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ One person was killed, at least 97 injured in the quake hit near capital of Iran.

"The quake was felt in Tehran, Alborz, Qazvin, Qom, Gilan and Markazi provinces, 97 people were injured", Salimi noted.

He also added that the victim is a pregnant woman, frightened by the earthquake.

5.2-magnitude quake occurred the night before in 17 kilometers from Karaj city, located north-west of Tehran.

The earthquake focus was at a depth of 7 km.