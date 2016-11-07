Number of Georgian citizens applied for asylum in Israel up by 10 times

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 5505 Georgian citizens had applied for refugee status in Israel this year.

Report informs referring to the Israeli media, citing the data of Population Registration and Migration Department.

For comparison, there were about 500 relevant appeals in 2015, but in 2013 just 4.

According to information, there is no visa regime between Israel and Georgia. The management also noted a sharp increase in the number of Georgian tourists who stayed in Israel illegally.

According to the border control, 117 thousand tourists from Georgia visited Israel in 2016.

Also the number of Ukrainian citizens requesting asylum sharply increased.

Over the last year, 10 385 tourists from Ukraine visited Israel. Almost a third of them, 3069 people have applied for refugee status.