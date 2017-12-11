Number of foreigners deported from Georgia announced

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ During the last year, 3.645 foreign nationals were deported from Georgia.

Report informs citing Georgian media, the Georgian Interior Ministry says.

The list is headed by Turkish citizens. 1.651 citizens of this country were deported from Georgia in 2017. Israel citizens ranks the second. 413 Israeli were expelled from Georgia this year. Germany (395 citizens) takes the third place. Russia (228 citizens) is the fourth.

One Azerbaijani citizen was deported from Georgia this year.