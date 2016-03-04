Number of ethnic minorities sharply decreased in Armenia

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Number of Russians, Yazidi Kurds, Assyrians and Muslim Kurds has decreased by average of 50% in Armenia since 1989.

Report informs citing Armenian media, the country's National Statistical Service reported.

According to the information, however, number of Russian was 51 thousand 55 persons in Armenia in 1989, in accordance with 2011 census, 11 thousand 911 Russians have been registered in the country. In accordance with the reporting period, number of Yazidi Kurds has reduced from 51 thousand 976 persons to 35 thousand 308 persons, number of Assyrians reduced from 5 thousand 963 to 2 thousand 769, Muslim Kurds from 4 thousand 151 to 2 thousand 162.

Unofficial sources emphasize more decrease of the country's main ethnic minorities recorded during past 5 years. In accordance with the information, Armenian authority either hides correct statistics from the public or does not declare.