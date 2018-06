Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2014 the number of divorces increased by 30% in comparison with the indicator of 2012 year. Report informs referring to Armenian media, it was stated by the country's Justice Minister Hovhannes Manukyan. According to him, the weakness is observed in family institutions around the world: "However, compared with other states, the indicator in our country is not satisfactory."