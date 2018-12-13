Number of corruption crimes doubled in Armenia

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the first 10 months of 2018, the number of registered economic crimes, as well as corruption-related crimes has increased in Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian press that the data was provided by the National Statistical Committee.

According to statistics, crimes against economic activity in January-October 2018 made 483 cases against 453 cases in 10 months of 2017 (an increase of 6.6%).

According to the NSC, corruption-related crimes in January-October 2018 made 1,237 cases compared to 515 cases in the same period of 2017 (an increase of 2.4 times).

The total number of registered crimes in the country increased by 13.3% to 18,208 cases for 10 months of 2018.