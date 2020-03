The death toll from coronavirus has climbed to 22 in Iran.

Report informs, citing Interfax, that the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 141.

According to Iranian media, the country's 20 provinces recorded cases of infection. The highest incidence of COVID-19 was in Qom, where 63 people tested positive for the disease.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities announced restrictions on the movement of those with signs of coronavirus disease.