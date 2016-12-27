Number of Armenians left Syria for Armenia unveiled

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ This year 516 Armenians moved to Armenia from Syria.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the country's Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan told a news conference.

"In previous years, 18 000 Syrian Armenians were granted Armenian citizenship, 1800 residence permit, 300 refugee status. Currently, 22 000 Armenians moved from Syria to Armenia", he stressed.

Notably, part of Syrian Armenians are settled in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.