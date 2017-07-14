 Top
    Close photo mode

    Numan Kurtulmuş: Measures taken for Gulen's detention and extradition to Turkey

    All the facts have been sent to the US

    Ankara. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The leader of the FETÖ terrorist organization resides in Pennsylvania, US. Fethullah Gulen should be jailed in terms of the US-Turkey relations," said Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş at a meeting with foreign media representatives.

    He emphasized that all the facts had been sent to the United States, and all the necessary measures were being taken to detain and extradit Gulen to Turkey: "America should take it  into consideration." 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi