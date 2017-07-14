Numan Kurtulmuş: Measures taken for Gulen's detention and extradition to Turkey

Ankara. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The leader of the FETÖ terrorist organization resides in Pennsylvania, US. Fethullah Gulen should be jailed in terms of the US-Turkey relations," said Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş at a meeting with foreign media representatives.

He emphasized that all the facts had been sent to the United States, and all the necessary measures were being taken to detain and extradit Gulen to Turkey: "America should take it into consideration."