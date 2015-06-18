Novak: Russia and Turkey may sign a deal on 'Turkish stream' to the end of June

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Turkey may sign an agreement on the construction of the Turkish stream to the end of June.

Report informs citing Russian media, this was said by the Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak.

He also stressed that Turkey might join the project construction of the offshore part of the Turkish stream within its economic zone.

The minister added that Russian companies and banks may also take part in financing construction of ground infrastructure of the Turkish stream in Greece.

Russia and the EU are to discuss the construction of ground infrastructure of the Turkish stream and gas supplies to Ukraine on June 27-29, said A.Novak.