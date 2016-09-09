North Korean citizens warned against use of sarcasm and hostile speech

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean citizens have recently been warned against the use in casual conversation of sarcasm directed against the regime of national leader Kim Jong Un, with state security officers threatening that even indirect criticisms of party leadership will not be forgiven.

Report informs referring to the RFA’s Korean Service, the warnings were given in mass meetings organized by central government authorities across the isolated, one-party state starting at the end of August, the sources said.

“One state security official personally organized a meeting to alert local residents to potential ‘hostile actions’ by internal rebellious elements,” a source in Jagang province, which lies along the border with China.