Non-commercial remittances decreased in Armenia

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Remittances for non-commercial purposes to individuals in Armenia decreased by 37.7 million, or 35.6% in February.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, this was announced by the Central Bank of Armenia.

According to the information, as in previous years, this year the main remittances made by the Russian Federation.Transfers from the Russian non-commercial purpose decreased by 35.8 million dollars, or by 42.9% compared to the same period last year.