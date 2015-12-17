Iran launches nomination of candidates to Council of Religious Experts

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nomination of candidates, which will participate in 5th convocation elections to Iran's Council of Religious Experts (Khobregan Assembly) launched.

Report informs referring to Iranian media, nomination of candidates will last to December 23, 2015.

According to news, elections to Council and Parliament will be held on February 26, 2016.

Council of Religious Experts elects Iranian Supreme Leader (currently Seyyid Ali Khamenei).