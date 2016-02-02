No decision adopted yet on OPEC meeting

 Top
    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC and non-OPEC countries have not yet agreed to hold a meeting to support oil prices, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

    A decision has yet to be made on the stand-alone OPEC meeting as called for by Venezuela last week. 

    The indecision continues to undermine oil price but previous hopes helped a decent rally last week. Conjecture on a potential meeting has been building and fading for over a week since Russia suggested talks with OPEC should take place.

    The unnamed OPEC delegate told Reuters.

    " It's all in the hands of the Russians now".

