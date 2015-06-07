Nine killed, 19 injured in violence across Iraq

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Nine Iraqis were killed and 19 others were wounded in Baghdad and Diyala on Saturday, police sources said.

A police captain told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity that an improvised explosive device went off in al-Taji district in northern Baghdad, leaving two people dead and eight others injured.

Another IED killed one person and injured seven others in al-Doura area in southern Baghdad, police said.

According to the source, police forces found two male bodies in al-Doura area as well as a body of a female in al-Shaab area in northern Baghdad. The corpses were shot in the abdomen and the head.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had lifted Baghdad’s eight-year curfew on Feb. 7, citing “improved security conditions.”

Meanwhile, a police source in the eastern province of Diyala told Anadolu Agency that three people lost their lives and four others wounded when an IED exploded near a store west of Diyala’s capital Baquba.

Iraq was plunged into a security vacuum in June 2014 when Daesh stormed the northern province of Mosul and declared what it called a caliphate in Iraq and Syria.