Nikolai Bordyuzha: 'Military base in Armenia is not against Turkish army'

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian military base No.102 in Armenia is not against Turkish army, but to ensure stability of the region.'

Report informs, Nikolai Bordyuzha, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General said at the press conference in Moscow Friday.

Commenting on CSTO's stand regarding tension in Russian-Turkish relations and in case of start of military operations between the two countries, Secretary General said: 'I do not consider important to discuss various versions on development of the situation. I hope in political solution of the issue. The base No.102 has sufficient potential to carry out defined tasks. Other decisions, of course, will be adopted with participation of heads of regional states. Therefore, I do not consider necessary to establish any new military forces.'

The secretary general noted that he is unaware of increase in military potential of the base No.102.'