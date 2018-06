© REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian parliament has elected new prime minister in second round.

Report informs, on May 8, parliamentary elections were held in Armenia. After failing to elect a prime minister on May 1, the parliament on Tuesday with a vote of 59 to 42 elected Pashinyan, the people’s candidate and one that was nominated by one-third of lawmakers to the highest office to the country,