Nikolay Arefyev: Western sanctions against Russia to impact neighboring countries

Moscow. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ “Russia has one economic space with the CIS countries, therefore, western sanctions will resonate in all the CIS countries,” Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy of the Russian State Duma Nikolay Arefyev told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, the western sanctions cannot not impact the economy of the neighboring countries. “Regardless of what they say, we have one economic space with the CIS countries. We are closely interconnected. Therefore, the western sanctions will one way or another resonate in the CIS countries. In such conditions, it would be stupid to abolish our economic union. Vice versa, we have to maintain and develop these ties. Together, we will have an opportunity not to look back at the west or the east,” Arefyev told.

He stressed that the CIS countries and private investments from these countries may positively impact the economic situation.