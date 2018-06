© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The third stage of Astana, Kazakhstan talks on Syria has today started.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the meeting will consist of bilateral and trilateral consultations.

Officials of Turkish, Iranian and Russian MFAs, delegates of Syrian opposition and Bashar al-Assad's regime attend the talks.

According to information, preliminary consultations will be held on March 14, the extensive discussions on March 15.