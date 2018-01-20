Next rally against price rise to be held in Yerevan in February

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ The next rally against price rise will be held in Yerevan in February. Report informs citing the Armenian media, deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia from the block "Elk" Nikol Pashinyan said. On the eve, the protest action took place in Yerevan against the rise in prices. The procession was organized by the "Elk" bloc under the slogan " No price rise and increase in tax burden".

"I repeatedly stated that at the moment when we receive a mandate to change power, we will not sit in the offices, but implement the demand of the people and change it. And we will do this for seven days, and not for 5-7 years. However, now we are only at the first stage of the process and demand to suspend the rise in price, "Pashinyan said.

"We will hold the next rally on February 5, the time will be announced later. Before the rally, we will do everything necessary to hold an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly with the demand to change the tax code and thereby stop the price hikes, "Pashinyan said.

Armenian experts forecast further rise in price in the country.