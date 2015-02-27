Next Iran and 5+1 Group nuclear talks to take place in Switzerland on March 5

 Top
    Baku.27 February.REPORT.AZ/ A new round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program of the P5+1 group and Iran will take place on March 5 in Montreux, Switzerland, Report informs citing foreign media, a spokesperson for the EU foreign policy chief said Friday.

    According to spokeswoman Catherine Ray, bilateral meetings will also be held prior to the P5+1 talks on Iranian nuclear program.

    Earlier it was reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif intended to discuss the nuclear issue with US Secretary of State John Kerry on March 3 in Montreux.

