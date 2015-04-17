New York hosts conference devoted to Çanakkale Battle

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Consulate General in New York in collaboration with the Consulate General of Australia and New Zealand in the city organized a conference titled "Battle of Çanakkale in the 100-year anniversary: history, national approaches and friendship".

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, speaking at a conference organized at the Maritime College of the State University of New York, University Marine Corps teacher, author of "The Ottoman military history, "" the Ottoman army in the Balkan wars "and" Gallipoli Ottoman-operation "Edward J. Erickson said that, important role in victory in the battle of Çanakkale played the superiority of the Turkish army over the British in the issues of command and control.

He noted that up until the 2000s, the book about the Battle of Çanakkale written with a British review of history, but this trend has changed in recent years with the increase in access to the Turkish archives.

Turkish Consul General in New York Ertan Yalchin also noted that the Battle of Çanakkale changed not only the course of the First World War, but also the story written after that.

Lecturer in Department of History at Columbia University, Kenneth Jackson noted that Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as one of the key political and military leaders in history, played an important role in the historical arena.