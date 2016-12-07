New Turkish ambassador in Israel takes office December 12

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's newly appointed Ambassador to Israel Mustafa Kemal Ökem will take office on December 12.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, on the same day he will present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Notably, Kemal Ökem will be the first diplomat to work in Israel after six years.

Eitan Naeh was appointed to the post of Israeli ambassador to Ankara. He has presented his credentials to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on December 5.

Notably, relations between the two countries broke off on May 31, 2010 following an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish Mavi Marmara aid ship en route to delivering humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip. As a result, 9 Turkish citizens were killed.