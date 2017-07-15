New Russian Ambassador to Turkey arrives in Ankara

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Turkey Aleksey Yerkhov has arrived in Ankara. He will take part on July 15 in the Parliament's special session dedicated to the anniversary of the coup attempt.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the Russian Embassy in Turkey stated.

Notably, in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Yerkhov the ambassador to Turkey. Earlier, Aleksey Yerkhov served at the embassy in Egypt and held the position of the Russian General Consul in Istanbul.

"New Russian Ambassador Aleksey Yerkhov has arrived in Ankara today. Director of the Protocol Department of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Şevki Mütevellioğlu welcomed him at the airport. The copies of credentials will be presented on Monday," a source told the agency.

Aleksey Yerkhov will participate on July 15 in the Parliament's special session on the occasion of the anniversary of the coup attempt at the special invitation of chairman of the Turkish Parliament Ibragim Kahraman and in coordination with President Reecep Tayyib Erdoğan.

Notably, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was assassinated on Deecember 19, 2016, at the exhibition in Ankara. The criminal shot him in the back several times; the wounds were fatal. The assailant was neutralized as a result of police operation.