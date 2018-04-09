New president of Armenia takes an oath

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The new Armenian president Armen Sarkissian took an oath on April 9 and officially assumed his duties.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the oath taking ceremony was held in Sports and concert center named after Karen Demirchiyan in Yerevan.

The center was chosen as a venue for implementation of the current session of Armenian parliament, and Sarkissian took an oath there. He put his hand on a copy of national constitution and the Bible which is claimed to date back to VII century.

A scandal occurred during the oath taking ceremony. Speaking more precisely, journalists were prevented from highlighting the ceremony. They event were not permitted to step onto stairs of the Sports and concert center where the oath taking ceremony was held.