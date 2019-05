Former members of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream Party have established a new ‘For Justice’ party, one of the founders Eka Beselia said at the press conference, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

The goal of the party is to restore the justice in the country.

The constituent congress of the party will be held on June 20.

Other founders of the party are Zviad Kvachantiradze and Gedevan Popkhadze.