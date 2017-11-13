 Top
    Close photo mode

    New mayor of Tbilisi assumes his office

    His predecessor David Narmaniya showed him City Hall building

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The mayor of Georgian capital of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze came to City Hall this morning in order to take up the office.

    Report informs referring to the Georgia-Online, Kaladze’s outgoing predecessor David Narmaniya greeted and introduced him with City Hall’s activity, building and employees.

    “Starting from today new mayor took up the office and head the City Hall. I wish him successes and implementation of very useful projects and programs that will be very important for each citizen of our city,” said Narmaniya.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi