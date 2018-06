Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ / Acting Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan will be appointed Minister of Defense of Armenia. Report informs citing the Armenian media, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told journalists.

“Today Davit Tonoyan will be appointed a defense minister, other appointments will follow shortly,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that, Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan will not stay in office.