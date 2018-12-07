New civil movement created in Georgia

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of the new 'Civil Movement of Georgia' organization has been held in Tbilisi.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that the movement was founded by Aleko Elisashvili, former deputy of the Tbilisi City Council and former independent candidate for the mayor's post of the capital city.

He noted that at the current stage the movement will not be a political organization: "But it is not ruled out that the organization will turn into party in the future. We do not plan to unite with any political movement. If the 'Civil Movement of Georgia' becomes a political organization, it will be the strongest one."

The new movement receives financial support of the European Foundation for Democracy. The main priority of the organization will be health, education and development of the city.