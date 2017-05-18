New chairman of Armenian parliament elected

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ara Babloyan, representative of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), was elected chairman of the sixth convocation of the National Assembly of Armenia, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

In total, two candidates were nominated for post of speaker - Ara Babloyan from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia and Edmond Marukyan from opposition bloc "Elk".

100 deputies out of 105 have participated in the voting at the first meeting of the newly elected parliament. 88 deputies voted for candidacy of Babloyan, and 12 deputies for Marukyan. None of the ballots was declared invalid.

In his speech, Babloyan thanked the president and the RPA team for the trust and promised to show maximum responsibility in this difficult and transitional period for the parliament.