New airport opens in Istanbul - VIDEO

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The inauguration of the first phase of the new airport to be the world's largest one in the future has been held in Istanbul.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the presidential airplane of country's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in the new airport to be the first aircraft landing there.

"Istanbul is not only the biggest city in Turkey but the major brand of the country. For this reason, we named the airport the Istanbul Airport. I hope that its opening will be useful not only for Turkey but also the entire world," Erdogan said during the opening ceremony.

EUR 6bn was allocated for implementation of the first phase of the airport construction which continued for four years involving 10,000 workers.

The total area of the airport is 76.5 mln square meters.

The new air hub will have six runways, a parking for 500 aircraft, open and closed carparks for 70,000 cars.