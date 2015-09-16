Netanyahu visits Russia next week

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to pay a visit to Russia next week.

Report informs, Israeli media reports.

Netanyahu will visit Russia next week for talks with President Vladimir Putin on an expanding Russian military deployment in Syria, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.

The meeting is expected to discuss with the Russian leader Benjamin Netanyahu of Russian troops in Syria, as well as the situation in the country.

Also, deliveries of Russian weapons to Tehran may be held.

Neither the Kremlin press service nor the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel do not give more information about the upcoming visit of Netanyahu.