Negotiations kick off between adviser to US President and Russian FM

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ / National Security Adviser of US President, John Boltonhas arrived to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Report informs citing the Interfax.

During his visit to Moscow, D. Bolton will discuss possible talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States. It also known that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet with the adviser to the US President.

Notably, the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States may be held in mid-July in Vienna.