The first and former president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, during a meeting with the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said Zelensky was ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hold talks, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

He noted that Zelensky agreed to a face-to-face meeting with Putin.

"I told President Putin about that. Now we will see," Nazarbayev said. At the same time, the former president proposed Kazakhstan as a venue for the meeting.