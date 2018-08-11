Nazarbayev: All issues on Caspian agreed upon

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ All issues relating to the interaction of states in the Caspian are agreed upon, and a historic decision will be taken tomorrow. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan said during the solemn event on the occasion of the presentation of the multimodal transport hub - the Kuryk ferry complex.

"Over the past 20 years, we had very difficult negotiations, coordinating our positions to resolve all issues relating to our common work in the Caspian Sea. This is shipping, resources on the Caspian Sea, the conservation of marine biological resources, trade and cooperation of our states. I believe that all issues are coordinated, we are expecting a historic decision tomorrow. This is a very important moment for all of us, "N. Nazarbayev said.

Notably, the presidents of the five coastal states (Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) will meet in Aktau on August 12 to summarize the multi-year talks on determining the legal status of the Caspian. The summit will be preceded by a meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian states scheduled for August 11.