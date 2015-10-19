Naval ships of Iranian Caspian Flotilla to arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three warships of Iranian Caspian Flotilla will arrive in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Fars agency, squadron commander, Captain Ahmad Reza Bakeri said.

According to him, two missile boats "Joshan" and "Paykan" and the destroyer "Damavand", which belong to the Iranian Navy Caspian flotilla, departed from the city of Bandar Anzali on a friendship visit to Astrakhan.

After entering the Astrakhan the squadron will go on a friendly visit to the port of Baku (Azerbaijan) and will return to its home port in two weeks", said Ahmad Reza Bakeri.

The visit had been planned in advance.