NATO: Withdrawal of Russian forces from Syria contributes to de-escalation

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed Russia's decision to withdraw most of its fighting forces from Syria.

Report informs citing the TASS, Stoltenberg told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it's a contribution to efforts to reduce military tensions and find a peaceful solution to the Syrian conflict.

Stoltenberg says the consequences of the withdrawal are yet to be seen but that he "would welcome any action that reduces the military tensions in Syria."

The remarks were Stoltenberg's first since President Vladimir Putin's surprise decision earlier this week. The NATO chief spoke during a visit to the Afghan capital of Kabul.