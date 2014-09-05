​NATO will open training camp in Georgia

Baku. 5 September. REPORT. AZ / The new project of NATO-Georgia cooperation, taking their relationship to a new level and providing for a number of specific decisions, was discussed with all member states of the Alliance. Report informs citing the Georgian media, this fact was stated by Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Alasania, while commenting on NATO summit in Wales.

"The new project includes the opening of training center with NATO in Georgia, where the militants of alliance as well as soldiers of partner countries of NATO will be trained. Moreover, NATO has agreed to support Georgia in the acquisition and supply of defensive weapons to the country to be able to protect themselves in case of aggression. Also, the group of military experts from NATO will operate under the Georgian Defense Ministry and Command of the Armed Forces. This group will coordinate the implementation of the agreements in the framework of a new project of cooperation," Alasania said.