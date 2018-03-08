NATO to launch large-scale exercises near Russian borders

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ NATO member countries will conduct large-scale "Trident Joining" military exercises oof the cost of Norway, across Russia's borders in October-November 2018.

Report informs referring to foreign media, US Marine Corps General Robert Neller said.

He said that the exercises will involve about 45,000 people, ships and jets.

The general has revealed that the maneuvers will be held off the coast of Norway and not far from the Russian border.

"I am convinced that there will be counter-teachings from Russia," added the general.